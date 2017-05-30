VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

Transaction in Own Shares

30 May 2017

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon30 May 2017 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held bySteve Bates,the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

25,000 Ordinary Shares atGBP 2.86165 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Bates now holds a total of 25,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.



