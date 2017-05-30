

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning ahead of a series of U.S. economic data that may confirm the economy is in decent shape.



With stocks performing well despite geopolitical concerns, gold for June was down $5 at $1262 an ounce. Still, anxious traders may look to gold as a safe haven if the North Korea conflict heats up or there is further political turmoil in the U.S. and Europe.



April figures for personal income, consumer spending and core inflation are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Reports on consumer confidence, house price data and Dallas Fed manufacturing figures are slated for release later in the day.



Wall Street re-opens from the Memorial Day break today.



Asia stocks were generally stronger Monday, even as North Korea reportedly tested another missile in the latest of many provocations between Pyongyang and the West.



