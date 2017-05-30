

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence strengthened further in May, reaching its strongest level since the survey began in November 1997, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index, on the basis of 3 months moving average, climbed to 0.1 in May from -1.8 in April.



The index has been steadily improving since the beginning of 2013. Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since the series started in November 1997.



Households' expectations regarding the general economic situation of the country for the next twelve months improved in May. The corresponding index rose to 9.4 from 6.4.



Similarly, the index measuring their own financial situation for the next year increased from 2.4 to 2.7 in May.



Data also revealed that the economic climate indicator improved to 2.0 in May from 1.8 in the preceding month.



Among components, confidence improved in services, construction and public works, while morale stabilized in manufacturing industry.



