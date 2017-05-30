JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK: GYOG) ("GYOG" or "the Corporation" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is submitting all necessary paperwork for the first 150 million outstanding shares of a planned 500 million outstanding shares reduction.

Over the next four months, the Company plans to retire an additional 350 million outstanding shares yielding an eventual reduction of 500 million outstanding shares.

The eventual 500M share reduction would cut the current O/S almost in half to approximately 599M shares issued and outstanding. This change should be reflected on OTCMarkets.com once the Company transfer agent processes and completes the change.

In addition to this initial 150M outstanding share reduction the Company recently successfully reduced the authorized shares from 9.5 billion shares to 1.5 billion shares. Investors are encouraged to monitor OTCMarkets.com as the Company expects this change to be reflected there soon.

CEO Donnell J. Vigil commented: "My goal with vastly improving GYOG's share structure is to make a powerful statement to investors that GYOG has experienced some recent Company successes and we want investors to feel a greater measure of confidence as we begin to elaborate on this success and growth. The confidence of the CEO should trickle down to investors and in my experience actions speak louder than words. After today I am anxious to begin updating our valued shareholders about our Florida-based MJ project and our nationwide MJ insurance project."

The Company is also working on completing financials and plans to upload to OTCMarkets.com soon in order to upgrade our tier status back to current.

ABOUT GREEN ENERGY ENTERPRISES, INC.

Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates 4 wholly owned Subsidiaries.

FLIGHT OPERATIONS

Based out of Jacksonville Florida, the corporation owns and operates two (2) flight and drone training schools. The schools, A-Cent Aviation, Inc. and Atlantic Aviation, Inc. focus on continuing education. A-Cent is SEVIS/SEVP (http://www.ice.gov/sevis/) certified to provide training to foreign students. Both flight operations use the certified Cessna Pilot Training curriculum for our flight students (http://www.cessna.com/learn-to-fly.html). Atlantic Aviation is an FAA Part 61 flight school and tailors its training to recreational flying and aircraft rental. A-Cent is an FAA Part 141 flight school (www.faa.gov), operates an FAA Part 91 Commercial Air Tour Operation, Computer Assisted Testing Service (CATS) (http://www.catstest.com) and a Comira testing facility (http://www.comiratesting.com). We offer flight training, drone training, bi-annual reviews, sight-seeing tours, photography flights and will accept VA benefits under the GI bill (http://www.gibill.va.gov/). A-Cent provides light sport training and ground instruction for individuals and corporations seeking to operate Drones commercially and assist with drafting FAA Exemption 333 filings. Atlantic Aviation, Inc. is a recipient of an AOPA Excellence Award for 2012 and recognized as one of the top 50 flight school in the country. (http://flighttraining.aopa.org/awardwinners/2012winners.html). Both flight operations offer Light Sport training and are the only Light Sport training school in the Northern part of Florida. Schedule a Romance Flight with A-Cent Aviation or an Intro Flight with A-Cent or Atlantic Aviation. Look for discount offers we provide through Groupon (www.groupon.com), Living Social (www.livingsocial.com) or Local Flavor (www.localflavor.com). GYOG also owns a holding company Quasar Aircraft Corporation which holds and manages the aircraft used in GYOG's flight operations.

Text "Start" to (904) 310-4829 for offers, deals and updates on new programs and aircraft available offered by A-Cent Aviation, Inc.

HYDROPONIC GROW STORE

GYOG owns Grow Your Own Greenz, Inc., a hydroponic grow store in Colorado and is an ancillary service provider to the legal medical marijuana industry and organic agriculture industry. The Company sells everything needed to facilitate a one-stop shop for full hydroponic grow systems, equipment, supplies and nutrients. We offer trimmer rentals, installation and delivery. No job is too small or large for our knowledgeable staff to handle. Feel free to give us a call to answer questions about your grow. We have beginner grower deals available for the first time grower. Visit our Ecommerce site (www.GYOGz.com).

