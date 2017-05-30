Guillaume de Bricourt Wants to Become a Full-Fledged Parliament Member: MP Who Represents French Nationals and France Abroad

PORT-LOUIS, Mauritius, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"In light of the tense atmosphere prevailing in France, it is impossible to continue to complain or criticize when we have the ability to move to change matters," Guillaume de Bricourt said.

Within this context, Guillaume de Bricourt has decided to run in the parliamentary elections for 2017 alongside initiative 577 of the Right and Center independents (Les Independants 577) in the 10th constituency of French nationals abroad which covers 49 countries. The initiative aims at preparing candidates to join the parliamentary elections of 2017. Guillaume's distinguished program makes him a serious candidate in the parliamentary elections slated for June 4 and 18.

Guillaume is of British descent on his father's side and French-Argentine descent on his mother's side. He studied in Nantes and established his first company when he was 18. In 2008, he decided to move with his wife and four children to Mauritius Island. Ten years ago, Guillaume de Bricourt started operating small and medium-sized enterprises of 20 staffers in the tourism field. He invested great efforts in his area and he is founder and CEO of the Centre Des Jeunes Dirigeants D'entreprise (CJD) in Mauritius, which joins the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Mauritius and is supported by the French Tech Mauritius initiative.

Guillaume de Bircourt's points of strength that cannot be overlooked is his affiliation to the civil society and being a French expatriate which does not apply to all candidates of the main parties. Being a French expatriate here is a strong point, as it is not logical that French expatriates be represented by someone who is not among them and does not know them or French citizens holding a dual citizenship. Due to these two contradictory aspects, residing in Paris is not considered a big problem of geographical remoteness because digital technology advancement has made distances nonexistent. However, the main problem lies in the social dimension.

Just like French nationals abroad, Guillaume de Bricourt faces all matters pertaining to the daily life of a Frenchman living abroad. However, he is excited as never before and will work hard to bring justice to all French citizens abroad and similarly defend their interests which include:

Social Justice (family and social benefits)

Tax justice (CSG/CRDS and the ALUR law etc..)

Justice in education (budgets, post baccalaureate etc..)

Administrative justice (digitization, voting right, consular proficiency, immigration or return home information etc..)

Security

Brighten France's image

Synergy among French expatriates (one of Guillaume de Bricourt's distinguished ideas is to guarantee that French economic, cultural and educational institutions interact to create more wealth in our region).

It goes without saying that Guillaume de Bricourt will also remain loyal to the pillars of the legislative body, namely:

Land reclamation and showing its wealth

Renewing the civil society of the political and institutional class and forms of governance

Accelerating growth through ability to compete and renovate

Preserving social protection and local solidarity

Betting on education, training and formation in a way that suits the needs of our time

Giving a new momentum to European ambition

He will also be a parliament member who represents France abroad

For these reasons, Guillaut de Bricourt sees that he will be capable of becoming a parliament member for his constituency to defend the interests of French nationals in general and French expatriates in particular.

Therefore, this first week for the government is considered an activity that encourages toward the future and has several symbolic signs: A symbolic sign for our armies, a symbolic sign for Germany, a symbolic sign to create the political class and a symbolic sign for competitors...

Guillaume de Bricourt, and unlike the main parties such as the Republique Solidaire and the Partie Socialiste, would like to remain realistic and positive and, therefore, constructive toward these first steps and not among the infertile and unproductive opposition as we may notice a lot these days.

As he said, a few weeks ago, he will vote for laws he sees just and in line with his values and ideas for France. http://www.577.fr/loi-de-programme

However, on the contrary, he will maintain his freedom and independent opinion to oppose anything that may be against his values and ideas.

Legislative Elections 2017

The legislative elections are considered the real challenge in 2017 as being the second program on the list of political actions and due to the fact that it has become a natural result of the presidential elections.

The legislative elections also allow for gaining a majority in the National Assembly as the government becomes accountable to it.

The Prime Minister "should always give attention to the political, parliamentary, economic and administrative status without restrictions." The government and its head should also implement the program upon which the majority parliament members were elected in their constituencies.

About Les Independante s 577 Vision: France Reformat

http://www.577.fr/