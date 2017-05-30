

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were stuck below $50 a barrel Tuesday morning amid doubts that OPEC's supply quota plan can re-balance the global oil markets by year's end.



Although the pace of increases to the U.S. rig count has slowed, analysts expect robust production from here and other nations exempt from OPEC's deal with Russia.



Libya and Nigeria, for instance, will likely keep their spigots on full-blast in order to prop up their injured economies.



WTI light sweet crude oil for July was down 41 cents at $49.37 a barrel.



U.S. inventories data will be delayed a day due to the Memorial Day holiday. The American Petroleum Institute is out with industry figures tomorrow, while the Energy Department reports the government's numbers Thursday morning.



Domestic inventories have dwindled from record highs for seven weeks running.



April figures for personal income, consumer spending and core inflation are due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



