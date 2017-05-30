Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Broadridge Financial Solutions' Q3 Top-line Surged 46% Y-o-Y on NACC Acquisition

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Leidos Holdings Post-Earnings Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR). The Company released its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2017 (Q3 FY17) on May 10, 2017. The Lake Success, New York-based Company's total revenues and adjusted diluted EPS rose 46% and 19% y-o-y, respectively, beating market consensus estimates. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Broadridge Financial Solutions' competitors within the Information & Delivery Services space, Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS), reported on May 04, 2017, financial results for the Q1 FY17. AWS will be initiating a research report on Leidos Holdings in the coming days.

Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on BR; touching on LDOS. Get our free coverage by signing up to:

http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2017, Broadridge Financial reported total revenues of $1.01 billion compared to $688.8 million recorded at the end of Q3 FY16. Total revenues numbers for Q3 FY17 topped market consensus estimates of $994 million. The surge in quarterly revenues is primarily attributed to acquisition of North American Customer Communications (NACC) acquired from DST Systems Inc. (NYSE: DST), which contributed a $283.1 million in the Company's total revenues. Furthermore, recurring revenues for Q3 FY17 was $592 million, rising 30% from $455 million in Q3 FY16.

The technology outsourcing Company reported GAAP net earnings of $75.9 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 compared to net income attributable to stockholders of $63.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. The Company's adjusted net earnings increased to $83.3 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in Q3 FY17 from $70.0 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in Q3 FY16. Wall Street had expected the Company to report adjusted net earnings of $0.59 per diluted share.

Operational Metrics

In the reported quarter, Broadridge Financial spent $899.2 million as operating expenses compared to $588.2 million in Q3 FY16. The Company's GAAP operating income for Q3 FY17 stood at $109.7 million, or 10.9% of total revenues, compared to $100.6 million, or 14.6% of total revenues in Q3 FY16. Additionally, the Company reported adjusted operating income of $133.6 million, or 13.2% of total revenues in Q3 FY17 versus $109.8 million, or 15.9% of total revenues, in the last year's comparable quarter.

Segment-Wise

Broadridge Financial's Investor Communication Solutions (ICS) segment reported revenues of $826.4 million in Q3 FY17, surging 60% from $515.4 million in Q3 FY16. The segment's recurring fee revenues also rose $126 million, or 48% y-o-y, to $389 million in Q3 FY17. Furthermore, the segment's earnings before income taxes came in at $73.9 million in Q3 FY17, up 10% from $67.1 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Global Technology and Operations (GTO) segment's revenues grew 6% to $202.7 million in Q3 FY17 from $191.3 million in the last year's comparable quarter. Moreover, the segment reported earnings before income taxes of $44.3 million in Q3 FY17, rising 10% from $40.2 million in the prior year's same quarter.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the three quarters ended March 31, 2017, the Company generated $162.1 million as net cash from its operating activities compared to $161.1 million in the prior year's comparable period. Furthermore, the Company's reported non-GAAP free cash flow of $92.6 million in nine months ended March 31, 2017, compared to $105.0 million in the last year's same period.

At the close of books on March 31, 2017, Broadridge Financial had $269.5 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $727.7 million at the close of books on June 30, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased to $1.14 billion as on March 31, 2017, from $890.7 million as on June 30, 2016.

Outlook

The Company reaffirmed earnings guidance for full year FY17. Broadridge Financials management expects recurring fee revenue growth in the range of 29% to 31% with total revenue growth range of 40% to 42%. Adjusted operating margin for FY17 is forecasted to be 15% approximately. For FY17, adjusted diluted EPS is anticipated to grow between 12% and 17%. Additionally, free cash flow for full year FY17 is projected to be in the range of $350 million and $400 million.

Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions' share price finished last Friday's trading session at $75.16, marginally sliding 0.82%. A total volume of 424.24 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has surged 14.05% and 16.56% in the last six months and past twelve months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 13.36%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.36 and has a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Active Wall Street:

Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street