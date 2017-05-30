Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as trivago's Quarterly Revenue Soared 68%; Turned Profitable

Upcoming AWS Coverage on JD.com Post-Earnings Results



Earnings Reviewed



For the three months ended March 31, 2017, trivago's total revenue increased 68% to €267.6 million compared to €159.4 million in Q1 2016. The Company's revenue growth was primarily driven by an increase in advertising spending both during Q4 2016 and Q1 2017.



During Q1 2017, trivago's referral revenue from Americas surged 77% to €102.2 million, while Europe also demonstrated solid growth with referral revenue increasing 44% to €113.5 million. The Company's Rest of World (RoW) segment also reported strong growth trajectory, primarily driven by increased marketing activity in Japan, India, and Russia, with referral revenue for the segment up 128% on a y-o-y basis to €48.6 million.



At the end of Q1 2017, over 280,000 hoteliers engaged through Hotel Manager directly with trivago's platform, of which over 30,000 subscribed to Hotel Manager Pro.

Trivago's adjusted EBITDA was €19.3 million in Q1 2017 compared to €7.7 million in Q1 2016 reflecting an increase of 151% period over period. The Company's net income increased to €7.7 million in the reported quarter, turning positive from loss of € (0.1) million in the year earlier same quarter.



Qualified Referrals by Segment (in millions)



During Q1 2017, trivago's number of Qualified Referrals increased by 60% to 177.2 million compared to 110.5 million in Q1 2016 with 55.5 million, 73.6 million, and 48.2 million Qualified Referrals in Americas, Developed Europe, and RoW, respectively. The Company's revenue per Qualified Referral (RPQR) in the reported quarter had increased by 4% on a y-o-y basis to €1.49.



Cost of revenue



During Q1 2017, trivago's cost of revenue, which includes data center and server costs as well as user support functions, increased €0.4 million, or 51%, as the business continues to make investments to reach scale. The Company's selling and marketing expense grew €91.3 million, or 65%, during the reported quarter.



For Q1 2017, trivago's total technology and content expense increased by €4.1 million, or 54%, mainly driven by an increase in personnel costs as the Company continues to grow its headcount. Of the €11.7 million expense, €1.0 million was share-based compensation, and €0.4 million was depreciation of internal-use software and website development.



Amortization of intangible assets



trivago recorded amortization of intangible assets of €2.0 million in Q1 2017 compared to €6.3 million in Q1 2016. These amortization costs relate predominantly to intangible assets recognized by Expedia, Inc. upon the acquisition of a majority stake in trivago in 2013, which were allocated to trivago.



Balance sheet, cash flows, and capitalization



As of March 31, 2017, trivago's cash and cash equivalents (including €0.8 million restricted cash) totaled €217.4 million compared to €228.2 million as of December 31, 2016. The decrease was mainly driven by accounts receivable increasing more than accounts payable in the reported quarter. The Company stated that its receivables vary significantly on a q-o-q basis, reflecting seasonal fluctuations in the demand for its services. Accordingly, accounts receivable increased by €61.9 million, or 116%, in Q1 2017. trivago's accounts payable increased by €35.9 million, or 90%, in the reported quarter due to the seasonal ramp-up in advertising expenses.



Stock Performance



trivago N.V.'s share price finished last Friday's trading session at $19.37, slightly advancing 0.10%. A total volume of 583.35 thousand shares exchanged hands. The stock has soared 27.27% and 60.61% in the last one month and past three months, respectively. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 64.85%. The stock currently has a market cap of $4.63 billion.



