Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Wolverine World Wide's Q1 2017 Results Outperformed Projections

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Fossil Group Post-Earnings Results



LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) ("Wolverine"). The Company announced its financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2017 (Q1 2017) on May 10, 2017. The footwear maker's adjusted earnings jumped 19% on a y-o-y basis. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

One of Wolverine World Wide's competitors within the Textile - Apparel Footwear & Accessories space, Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL), reported on May 09, 2017, its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 01, 2017. AWS will be initiating a research report on Fossil Group in the coming days.



Today, AWS is promoting its earnings coverage on WWW; touching on FOSL. Get our free coverage by signing up to http://www.activewallst.com/register/.



Earnings Reviewed



In Q1 FY17, Wolverine reported net sales of $591.3 million compared to net sales of $577.6 million in Q1 FY16. The Company's revenue decreased by 4.8% after taking into consideration the impact of the additional week of operations in Q1 FY17. Wolverine's revenue numbers came in better than analysts' consensus estimates of $556.6 million.



In Q1 FY17, Wolverine reported gross margin of 39.7% compared to 39.6% in Q1 FY16. The Company's adjusted gross margin on a constant currency basis was 41.7% for the reported year, up 120 basis points versus the prior year.



Wolverine reported Q1 FY17 net earnings of $16.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted earnings share, compared to $17.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted earnings share, in Q1 FY16. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.37 compared to $0.31 in the prior year, and ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.31 per share.



Operating Metrics



For the 13 weeks ended on April 01, 2017, Wolverine reported operating profit of $32.6 million compared to $34.0 million in the prior year. In Q1 FY17, the Company reported operating margin of 5.5% compared to 5.9% in Q1 FY16. Adjusted operating margin on a constant currency basis was 11.0%, up 260 basis points versus the prior year and excluded $4.4 million of incremental inventory markdowns related to the accelerated store closings.



Cash Flow and Balance sheet



In Q1 FY17, Wolverine utilized $30.8 million in cash from operations compared to $78.9 million in cash from operations in Q1 FY16. The Company had cash and cash equivalents balance of $304.1 million as on April 01, 2017, compared to $158.2 million at the end of March 26, 2016. In Q1 FY17, Wolverine reported inventory at the end of the quarter was down 25.9% on a y-o-y basis.



Store Update



Wolverine stated that its Store Restructuring Plan has accelerated, with 180 stores now closed since the beginning of 2017. The Company incurred approximately $9.2 million of operating losses in Q1 FY17 for stores within the Plan that will not reoccur next year. The losses include $4.4 million of inventory mark-downs related to accelerated store closures. Wolverine noted that, All Stride Rite and Track-N-Trail concept stores are now closed. These store closures allowed the Company to liquidate inventory totaling approximately $20 million during the reported quarter.



Dividend



In a separated press release on May 03, 2017, Wolverine announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on August 01, 2017, to stockholders of record on July 03, 2017. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflected an indicated annual dividend of $0.24 per share.



Outlook



For FY17, Wolverine is estimating revenue in the range of $2.27 billion to $2.37 billion, unchanged from the Company's previous outlook. The Company is expecting underlying revenue in the range of down 2.3% to growth of 1.9%, reflecting approximately $160 million to $180 million of impact from currency and retail store closures.



For FY17, Wolverine is forecasting operating margin in the range of 5.2% to 5.9% and adjusted operating margin in the range of 10.2% to 10.7%, resulting from operational excellence initiatives focused on supply chain optimization, Omni channel transformation, and operational efficiencies. The Company in projecting FY17 diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.73 to $0.83. Furthermore, adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 compared to $1.36 in FY16.



Stock Performance



At the close of trading session on Friday, May 26, 2017, Wolverine World Wide's stock price climbed 2.33% to end the day at $25.95. A total volume of 675.00 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. Wolverine World Wide's stock price advanced 6.18% in the last month, 1.33% in the past three months, and 4.01% in the previous six months. Moreover, the stock surged 18.22% since the start of the year. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 29.39 and have a dividend yield of 0.92%. The stock currently has a market cap of $2.46 billion.



--



Active Wall Street:



Active Wall Street (AWS) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. AWS has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.



AWS has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.



PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :



The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst, for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@activewallst.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by AWS. AWS is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.



NO WARRANTY



AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, AWS, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.



NOT AN OFFERING



This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither AWS nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.activewallst.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT



For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:



Email: info@activewallst.com

Phone number: 1-858-257-3144

Office Address: 3rd floor, 207 Regent Street, London, W1B 3HH, United Kingdom

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.