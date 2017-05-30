Active Wall Street: This Company has Paid Dividends for More Than 100 Consecutive Years and is Going to Trade Ex-Dividend on May 31, 2017

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Active Wall St. announces its dividend coverage for American National Insurance Co. (NASDAQ: ANAT). Shares of American National will begin trading ex-dividend on May 31, 2017. In order to qualify for a dividend check, investors must own the stock on or before May 30, 2017. Register with us now for your free membership at: http://www.activewallst.com/register/.

Dividend Declared

The Board of Directors of American National declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share on its common stock, at a meeting held on April 28, 2017. In compliance with NASDAQ's applicable dividend notice requirements, the dividend is payable June 16, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 02, 2017. American National has paid dividends to stockholders for more than 100 consecutive years.

American National's indicated dividend represents a yield of 2.78% compared to the average dividend yield for the financial sector of 3.21%, and reflects annualized dividend payout of $3.28 per share. The Company has paid the current dividend for the past five quarters. American National last increased its dividend in April 2016, increasing it from $0.80 per common stock to the current dividend of $0.82 per share. American National has a dividend payout ratio of 48.02% meaning that the Company distributes $0.48 for every $1.00 earned.

About the Company

American National Insurance, headquartered in Galveston, Texas, was founded in 1905. American National and its subsidiaries offer a broad line of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and targeted commercial exposures in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. American National has been assigned an 'A' rating by A.M. Best Company and an 'A' rating by Standard & Poor's.

Recent Development for American National Insurance

On April 24, 2017, American National reported net income of $39.8 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, for Q1 2017 which was a 35.9% increase over net income of $29.3 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, in Q1 2016. The Company's realized investment earnings for the reported quarter were $11.5 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to $5.0 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in Q1 2016. American National's Life insurance in force continued to grow, increasing by $1.4 billion to reach $97.0 billion as of March 31, 2017.

At March 31, 2017, the Company's stockholders' equity totaled $4.7 billion, a 1.7% increase from December 31, 2016. American National's book value per diluted share increased to $175.34 at March 31, 2017, from $172.51 at December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance

At the close of trading session on Friday, May 26, 2017, American National Insurance's stock price rose 1.46% to end the day at $117.90. A total volume of 21.52 thousand shares were exchanged during the session. The Company's shares are trading at a PE ratio of 16.60 and have a dividend yield of 2.78%. The stock currently has a market cap of $3.13 billion.

