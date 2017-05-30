SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that it has begun the first phase of a national advertising campaign supporting its line of coffee based products.

The campaign, which combines digital display advertising driving traffic directly to Amazon with a broad reaching terrestrial radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country, begins June 5th. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® K-Cup® Brewing System 2.0 available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=pd_rhf_se_p_img_1?_enc..., and through "Amazon Prime."

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "Past advertising campaigns have always resulted in increased sales and positive cash flow with the previous campaigns resulting in increases of over 300% in ecommerce traffic. We expect this campaign will result in better results based on the expanded reach and the multi layered nature of the campaign. The funding received for media allows Baristas to aggressively run ad campaigns without a burden on cash flow and will contribute to our bottom line."

About Baristas Coffee Company:

Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it was the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



