Last Week's Crude Oil Price Rebound Ideal Timing for Latest U.S. Oil Discoveries

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Crude-oil prices rebounded Friday before the extended Memorial Day weekend while investors downplayed the notion that OPEC didn't take more aggressive measures to cut production. Oil prices had risen sharply in the days and weeks before the latest OPEC meeting fueling the belief of an extension of current production cuts. Energy and independent Oil & Gas companies with the latest developments and news this week include: Petro River Oil Corp. (OTC: PTRC), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK), Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN)

Petro River Oil Corp. (OTC: PTRC) an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today the discovery of a second oil field in its 106,500 acre concession in Osage County, OK following the successful drilling of the Red Fork 1-3 exploration well. The Red Fork 1-3 well was spud May 15th, 2017 and was drilled to a depth of approximately 2,820 feet. Initial results indicate up to 30 feet of oil productive formation. Following flow and fracking tests, the Company plans to confirm IP rates. Read this and more news for Petro River Oil Corp at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/ptrc.html

The Red Fork 1-3 well tested multiple zones, which resulted in the discovery of a separate chat field, potentially larger than the 20 feet of oil productive formation in the Chat 2-11 discovery announced on May 15, 2017. This discovery continues to validate the Company's use of modern 3D seismic technology to identify oil structures that were overlooked in historically prolific areas. The 3D seismic identified structures containing potentially over 2.5 million barrels of oil on 1,610 acres of the 4,480 acres of structural closure.

The Company plans to announce a development program following further results from both the Red Fork 1-3 and Chat 2-11. "This is a significant 2nd discovery for Petro River and we are excited with the initial results," said Petro River president Stephen Brunner.

In other industry developments of note in markets:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) announced this month that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.76 per share on common stock payable on July 14, 2017, to stockholders of record as of June 9, 2017. Occidental has paid quarterly dividends continuously since 1975 and has increased its dividend each year since 2002. The current annual rate is $3.04 per share.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) News: To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UTeach program, ExxonMobil has provided a grant of more than $275,000 to DonorsChoose.org that will provide each public school UTeach alumnus with funding for classroom projects. The UTeach program is an innovative, university-based teacher preparation initiative that has significantly increased the number of qualified science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teachers in U.S. secondary schools.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) announced this month that it has priced its private placement to eligible purchasers of $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 8.00% senior notes due 2027 (the "notes"). The notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on December 15, 2017. The notes will mature on June 15, 2027. Chesapeake may redeem some or all of the notes at any time prior to June 15, 2022 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed plus a 'make-whole' premium. In addition, Chesapeake may redeem some or all of the notes at any time on or after June 15, 2022 at the applicable redemption price in accordance with the terms of the notes and the indenture and supplemental indenture governing the notes.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE: REN) announced this month the closing of its previously announced Bronco acquisition of certain oil and gas properties located in Reeves County, Texas, for an aggregate purchase price of $160 million, adjusted for normal closing purchase price adjustments. The acquisition was financed in substantial part with proceeds received from the previously announced offering of $125 million of 8.50% Senior Notes due 2020, which closed on May 12, 2017, thereby preserving significant availability under Resolute's revolving credit facility.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with OGMarketReport.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OGMarketReport.com are solely those of OGMarketReport.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of MNU. The companies that are discussed herein may or may not have approved the statements made in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU has been compensated two thousand two hundred dollars for coverage of the current commentary covering issued by Petro River Oil by a non-affiliated third party. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

info@marketnewsupdates.com

+1(561)325-8757

