MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments in an omni-channel environment that spans across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today announces that its PayOnline subsidiary launched a Loyalty Program offering to its merchants.

The PayOnline Loyalty Program, available at http://payonline.ru/en/whoweare/, provides merchants access to valuable discounts and special deals for relevant business services. Livetex, CoMagic, VertComm, Trilan, ISPserver, UiS and ExpressRMS are offering PayOnline's merchants with special terms of service. All active PayOnline merchants in Russia and Kazakhstan now have access to the program.

The Loyalty Program allows PayOnline's merchants to obtain special deals for important services required for each Internet business:

SEO optimization and competitive analysis ("Trilan"),

Online consultant (Livetex),

Digital telephony (UiS),

Website hosting and domain registration (ISPserver),

Analysis of the effectiveness of advertising on the Internet (CoMagic),

Fulfillment and courier services (ExpressRMS),

Souvenir products for business (VertComm).

"Payment is at the heart of any online company, but by providing access to a select few business service providers PayOnline is aiming to become a gateway for merchants starting or developing their business," commented Marat Abasaliev, CEO of PayOnline.

PayOnline invites professional e-commerce service providers to join the Loyalty Program at: http://payonline.ru/en/whoweare/.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether the introduction of the loyalty program will positively impact the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties are: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Contact:

Net Element, Inc.

media@netelement.com

+1 (786) 923-0502



