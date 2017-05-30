MESA, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Spindle, Inc. (OTCQB: SPDL) ("Spindle" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of commerce solutions, today announced that the Company has executed two strategic agreements with Concourse Team Express ("Team Express").

As a leading multi-channel internet retailer since 1990, Team Express markets sporting goods, athletic equipment, footwear and apparel via print and digital catalogs, targeted websites and a retail store in San Antonio, TX. Team Express covers all the bases in offering the best selection of brand names players recognize. Its proprietary websites include www.BaseballExpress.com, www.Softball.com, www.teamexpress.com www.BasketballExpress.com, www.FootballAmerica.com.

Through this strategic relationship, Team Express will utilize the CATALYST Team Sports Platform (CatalystTeamSports.com) to offer teams the ability to manage their rosters, collect fees, integrate social media, team scheduling, statistics, location directions and more. CATALYST Team Sports will be adding the Team Express custom teamwear and team store solutions to the platform to enable teams unique fundraising opportunities while providing teams, players and fans a year-round source for the latest, top-of-the-line equipment, apparel, and footwear from the most recognized sporting goods brands at very reasonable prices.

Kevin Udell, Concourse Team Express Vice President and sporting goods industry veteran of over 17 years, stated, "Together, CATALYST Team Sports and Team Express is a winning combination! We expect our partnership will create the ultimate sports marketplace for athletes, coaches, teams, and leagues seeking the latest online sports organization tools with social network integration and access to the latest, most advanced sporting goods."

EVP of Spindle & CATALYST GM, Antone Biondo, stated, "We are very pleased to enter into this relationship that we believe will be mutually beneficial and create measurable value for all involved. Having personally been a customer of Team Express' Baseball Express for more than twenty years, I am deeply familiar with the value they bring to their customers. With decades of hands-on experience in fulfillment, and more importantly, in working with coaches across the country, delivering quality brand products at affordable prices, we understand the invaluable know-how Team Express brings to the table. Together, I believe the partnership further enhances both of our respective businesses creating a truly scalable win-win opportunity."

Biondo concluded, "We expect this relationship to complement our recently acquired software from CoverCake as we move to expand our sporting goods marketing through our marketing automation capabilities and social media tools. CATALYST Team Sports, coupled with these marketing tools and Team Express products, are expected to afford us the ability to monetize our consumer engagement at a higher level, while creating a new ecommerce revenue vertical that allows us to capture revenue on not only processing, but also on sales of hard goods that typically carry higher margins."

