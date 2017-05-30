VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 --Liberty One Lithium Corp. ("Liberty One" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: LBY), an emerging exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high grade lithium brine deposits, is pleased announce the appointment of Mr. Patrick Whibley to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Whibley is a finance professional with over 17 years of capital market experience. Prior to joining Liberty One Lithium, Mr. Whibley served extensively as an Investment Advisor with PI Financial and Global Securities in Vancouver. He has assisted in raising a significant amount of capital for venture companies, many in the go-public stage. Mr. Whibley has built his career by cultivating strong relationships and networks with both retail and high-net worth clients, brokers, analysts and investment bankers.

In related news, the Company's Board of Directors announces the departure of Desmond Balakrishnan, who departs with best wishes and many thanks for his service throughout the Company's period of formation.

For further information about Liberty One Lithium Corp., please visit www.libertyonelithium.com or view the Company's filings at www.SEDAR.com.

