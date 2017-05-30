NEWPORT BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that its President and COO, Santi Pierini, will participate in a panel session on technology and sales growth at the 2017 OCTANe Technology Innovation Forum, held June 1-2 at the Newport Beach Marriott in Orange County, Calif.

The panel session, Using Technology to Drive Sales Growth & Acceleration, will take place on Thursday, June 1, from 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. PT and explore the role of innovative technologies in driving sales and business growth. A range of technologies will be discussed, including advertising and performance marketing solutions. Carey Ransom, Chief Innovation Officer/Chief Product Officer of Experian Consumer Services will moderate the session. In addition to Santi Pierini, panel participants will include:

Sean Ellis, CEO, GrowthHackers.com

Nick Hedges, President & CEO, Velocify

Michael Smith, Senior Managing Director, Blue Ridge Partners

OCTANe is an Orange County-based technology and life sciences accelerator organization. Its Technology Innovation Forum is the largest conference in Southern California focused on high growth and innovation technology investment. With nearly 800 attendees and dozens of companies and investors, it is a must-attend event for tech executives, entrepreneurs and investors. For more information about OCTANe, visit www.octaneoc.org.

"In the world of sales and marketing, there's such a diverse array of technologies available that it can be hard for businesses to sort through all the choices," said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. "I look forward to joining my colleagues at OCTANe's Technology Innovation Forum to talk about key trends and new advances that are making a real impact for businesses looking to increase their market share and sales."

About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides a cloud-based solution to track and analyze the performance of digital marketing return on ad spend, in real-time. Bringing clarity to multi-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 40 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com.

About Accelerize

Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com.

