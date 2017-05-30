

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate held steady in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 9.8 percent in April, the same rate as in March.



The March figure was left unrevised. Moreover this marked the the lowest unemployment rate since February 2009, when it was 9.7 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 11.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 503,700 in April from 503,600 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 592,400.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24, climbed to 29.4 percent in April from 23.7 percent in the prior month.



