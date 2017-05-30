Spear Phishing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% by 2022 - Driven by Increasing Adoption of BYOD Policy in Organizations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spear Phishing Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The spear phishing market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 840.7 Million in 2017 to reach USD 1,401.6 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the high demand in the market include increasing incidences of spear phishing attacks and increasing adoption of BYOD policy in organizations.

The scope of this report covers the spear phishing market analysis by component, by deployment type, by organization size, by vertical, and by region. The solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the extensive adoption of these solutions by various enterprises, such as BFSI, government & defense, healthcare, and retail to increase the efficiency of their IT security. These solutions help in monitoring emails and email gateways, and prevent data loss by providing complete visibility of inbound and outbound emails across a range of industries.

The service segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the early adoption of email security services as compared to solutions. These services offer lucrative growth opportunities to service vendors by offering data analytics and data visualization services to organizations to detect and reveal attack campaigns, the source of attacks, and targeted users.

The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) vertical segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the requirement of security products and services that can protect employees, customers, assets, offices, branches, and operations. Furthermore, enhancement of business operations and expansion of customer base makes the industry a lucrative target for fraudsters, fueling the adoption of spear phishing solutions and services in the BFSI vertical.

Companies Mentioned



BAE Systems PLC

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Forcepoint, LLC

Greathorn, Inc.

Intel Security

Ironscales

Microsoft Corporation

Mimecast

Phishlabs

Phishme

Proofpoint

RSA Security LLC

Sophos Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro, Inc.

Votiro Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Spear Phishing Market, By Component



8 Market, By Deployment Type



9 Spear Phishing Market, By Organization Size



10 Market, By Vertical



11 Spear Phishing Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

