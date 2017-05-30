Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market to Reach US$8,178.1 Million by 2025: Rising Applications of Cord Blood Cells in Treatment of Chronic Diseases Driving Adoption

ALBANY, New York, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The vendor landscape of the global Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market is highly fragmented owing to the presence of several small scale vendors, with the top three vendors collectively accounting for a meagre 7% of the market in 2016, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. The rising number of private cord blood banking companies in the global market is expected to make the market further competitive. Although the market is fragmented, it is highly regulated, on domestic as well as international fronts.

Some of the leading players in the market are CBR Systems, Inc., ViaCord Inc., China Cord Blood Corporation, Cord Blood America, Inc., Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Cordlife Group Ltd., Vita 34 AG, LifeCell, and StemCyte Inc.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global umbilical cord blood banking market, which valued at US$3,124.4 mn in 2016, will exhibit a strong CAGR of 11.4% from 2017 to 2025, reaching an estimated value of US$8,178.1 mn in 2025.

Private Blood Banks to Remain Most Preferred Storage Option

In terms of type of storage, the global umbilical cord blood banking market earned a large share in its overall revenue from the private cord banks segment. The segment accounted for a massive

65.0% of the global market in 2016 and is expected to remain the dominant segment despite high initial as well as yearly costs incurred for the processing, testing, and storage of cord blood units in private banks. The high level of assurance and security to cord blood provided by private banks, the provision of complete ownership rights to the donor, and flexible collection sites are some of the key factors compelling end-users to prefer private cord banks instead of public cord banks.

North America presently dominates the global umbilical cord blood banking market, accounting for over 38% of the global umbilical cord blood banking market in 2016. The North America market is expected to exhibit strong growth in the next few years due to the increasing demand for stem cell research and public awareness about cord blood banking. Demand for cord blood banking in North America is high in the U.S., which held 83.8% market share in 2016, followed by Canada.

Fill the form for an exclusive sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19922

Rising Rate of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Drives Market

The key factors encouraging expectant parents to preserve cord blood include the vast rise in the rate of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, the vast advancements in cord blood processing and storage technologies, increased awareness about stem cell therapy, and increase in applications of cord blood cells in treatment of various diseases. The market expanded at a rapid pace in the past decade also due to the active role of public and private bodied in educating the parental population about the process and benefits of cord blood banking.

Umbilical cord blood is a rich source of primitive hematopoietic stem cells. Therefore, it has a strong regenerative potential for stem cell-based therapy for the treatment of non-hematological and hematological diseases. Umbilical cord blood is also used as an alternative to bone marrow treatment.Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is the treatment of stem cells, usually derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, or umbilical cord blood. The transplantation is mostly performed for the treatment of bone marrow or blood cancers. Increasing incidences of cancer along with adoption of stem cell treatment in developed countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and Germany have boosted the demand for umbilical cord blood banking, which, in turn, is expected to propel the market.

This review of the market is based on a recent market research report published by Transparency Market Research, titled "Umbilical Cord Blood Banking Market (Type of Storage - Public Cord Blood Banks and Private Cord Blood Banks; Application - Cancers, Blood Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Immune Disorders, and Osteopetrosis; End User - Hospitals (Medical Applications), Pharmaceutical Research (Drug Discovery), and Research Institutes (Scientific Research)) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, & Forecast 2017 - 2025."

Browse Press Release: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/umbilical-cord-blood-banking-market.htm

For the study, the market has been segmented as follows:

Global umbilical cord blood banking market, by Type of Storage

Public Cord Blood Banks

Private Cord Blood Banks

Global Umbilical cord blood banking market, by Application

Cancers

Blood Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Immune Disorders

Osteopetrosis

Others

Global umbilical cord blood banking market, by End-user

Hospitals (Medical Applications)

Pharmaceutical Research (Drug Discovery)

Research Institutes (Scientific Research)

Global umbilical cord blood banking market, by Geography

- North America

U.S.

Canada

- Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of the Europe

- Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

& Rest of Asia

- Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

- Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT) Market (Transplant Type - Allogeneic (Family Related and Unrelated) and Autologous; Disease Indication - Lymphoproliferative Disorders, Leukemia, and Non-Malignant Disorders; Application - Peripheral Blood Stem Cells Transplant (PBSCT), Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT), and Cord Blood Transplant (CBT)) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hematopoietic-stem-cell-transplantation-market.html

Cord Blood Banking Services Market (Private & Public Storages) - LATAM Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 - 2023

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/latam-cord-blood-banking-services-market.html

Human Microbiome Market (Indication - Gastrointestinal and Metabolic Disorders, Women's Health, and Cancer; Technology - 16s rRNA Sequencing and Metagenomic Sequencing; Therapeutic Area - Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Women's Health, and Skin Disorders) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/human-microbiome-market.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/