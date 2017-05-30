VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: OK) (the "Company" or "OK2") is pleased to announce the mobilization of the field crews to begin the 2017 exploration program on the Pyramid Cu/Au project at the northern tip of BC's "Golden Triangle".

The large Pyramid project was staked in 2013 and now after four seasons of detailed exploration including airborne geophysics, ground geophysics, soil and rock sampling plus detailed geological mapping the project has demonstrated a strong porphyry copper gold potential. Late in the 2016 field season, a 665 m helicopter-supported reverse circulation drill program at the West Zone was initiated but prematurely halted due to inclement weather conditions.

As previously announced on January 12, 2017, all drill holes in the 2016 exploration season intersected anomalous intervals of mineralized intrusive rocks and confirmed the presence of a porphyry system.

The RC drill program is expected to commence in early June and is intended to narrow in the zones for follow-up diamond core drilling. Upon completion, the Company will analyze the data and plan a minimum 2000-meter diamond core program to be completed late in the summer through to the early fall. As previously announced, Northspan Exploration of Kelowna will perform the RC program, while Omineca Drilling of Burns Lake has been contracted to do the diamond core program.

Mike Devji, CEO states: "After four years of gathering and interpreting data, we are very excited to initiate the first ever large-scale drilling exploration program at Pyramid. It has all the geological signatures in the right setting for this to potentially be a brand new porphyry discovery, in what we believe is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world."

ABOUT OK2 Minerals Ltd.

OK2 Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects, the Pyramid Project and the Kinskuch Project, both located in northwestern British Columbia on or within the "Golden Triangle".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF OK2 MINERALS LTD.

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content. George Cavey P.Geo, Director, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

OK2 Minerals

Mike Devji

(604) 258-8666

mike.devji@ok2minerals.com



Investor Relations

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730 (toll-free)

ok@kincommunications.com



