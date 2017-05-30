OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- CMHC will release its 2017 Seniors' Housing Reports on Wednesday, May 31 at 8:15 am.

This annual report provides a description and analysis of the seniors' housing market in Canada, including vacancy rates and average monthly rents.

The national and regional reports will be made available at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/housingmarketinformation/.

For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts:

Jonathan Rotondo

CMHC Media Relations

(613) 748-2734

jrotondo@cmhc-schl.gc.ca



