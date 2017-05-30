

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department will release personal income and outlays for April at 8:30 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast both the personal income and consumer spending to be a0.4 percent on a monthly basis.



Ahead of the data, the U.S. dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the U.S. dollar rose against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the yen.



As of 8:25 am ET, the U.S. dollar was trading at 1.1164 against the euro, 1.2867 against the pound, 0.9765 against the Swiss franc and 110.99 against the yen.



