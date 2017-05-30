Global Flow Chemistry Market 2014-2017 & 2025 By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Academia & Research, Petrochemicals) & Reactors (CSTR, Plug Flow Reactors, MRT, Microwave Systems) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flow Chemistry Market Analysis By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Academia & Research, Petrochemicals), By Reactors (CSTR, Plug Flow Reactors, MRT, Microwave Systems), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global flow chemistry market is expected to reach a market size of USD 2.39 billion by 2025

Increasing focus towards cost effectiveness, safety, and environmental regulations are expected to have a positive impact on the demand over the forecast period.

The flow chemistry involves a continuous flow of chemical processes in order to develop intermediate chemicals that are complex to achieve through the batch manufacturing process. High control over factors such as reaction time, temperature, flow, pumped volumes, and pressure allows increased safety levels in the process.

Further key findings from the report suggest:



Petrochemicals accounted for a significant market share and is expected to witness a CAGR of over 9%, in terms of revenue on account of highly favorable conditions for the ethylene and polyethylene manufacturers in North America

Pharmaceutical industry is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period on account of high flexibility in choice of the solvents as well as temperature & pressure conditions, thereby resulting in high purity product

Continuous stirred tank reactor segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% from 2015 to 2025 on account of its high penetration in industrial processing

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of over 11% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapidly growing investment in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing in China and India

is expected to witness a CAGR of over 11% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapidly growing investment in pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing in and The flow chemistry industry in Central & South America is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for generic drugs

is majorly driven by rapid urbanization and rising demand for generic drugs In February 2016 , Chemtrix appointed Central Scientific Commerce as its distributor in Japan in order to facilitate direct reactor sales and customer support to the R&D and production communities in the economy

, Chemtrix appointed Central Scientific Commerce as its distributor in in order to facilitate direct reactor sales and customer support to the R&D and production communities in the economy In November 2015 , Biotage AB opened a demonstration & application lab in Sweden which facilitated further research across all the product lines of the company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Flow Chemistry Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market segmentation & scope

3.1.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.2 Value Chain Analysis - Flow Chemistry Market

3.3 Technology Outlook

3.3.1 Gas based flow chemistry

3.3.2 Photochemistry based flow chemistry

3.3.3 Microwave irradiation based flow chemistry

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Low operating cost as compared to batch processes

3.5.1.2 Green and sustainable technology

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 High R&D and reactor cost

3.6 Flow Chemistry Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Industry Analysis - Porter's

4 Flow Chemistry Market: Reactor Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Flow chemistry market: Raw material movement analysis

4.2 Continuous Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR)

4.3 Plug Flow Reactor (PFR)

4.4 Microreactor

4.5 Microwave Systems

4.6 Other reactors

5 Flow Chemistry Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Flow chemistry market: Application movement analysis

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Chemicals

5.4 Academia & Research

5.5 Petrochemicals

5.6 Other Applications



6 Flow Chemistry: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Reactor Type And Application

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Key Reactor Suppliers

7.3 Competitive Environment

7.4 Company Market Positioning

7.5 Strategy Framework

8 Company Profiles



Am Technology

CEM Corporation

Milestone Srl

Biotage AB

Syrris Ltd

Vapourtec Ltd

ThalesNano Inc.

Hel Group

Uniqsis Ltd.

Chemtrix BV

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik BTS

Future Chemistry Holding BV

Corning Incorporated

Parr Instrument Company

Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd

Lonza

PDC Machines Inc.

Little thing factory GmbH

C-Tech Innovation

Saida FDS Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fndx4r/flow_chemistry

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716