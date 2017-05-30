MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Beyond Technologies today announced that SAP® has recognized it as a finalist for an SAP Pinnacle Award in the Digital Marketing Momentum Partner of the Year category. The annual SAP Pinnacle Awards acknowledge the contributions of leading SAP partners that have excelled in developing and growing their partnership with SAP and helping customers meet their goals. Finalists and winners in 19 categories were chosen based on recommendations from the SAP field, customer feedback and performance indicators, including a Customers' Choice award, which recognizes a customer-nominated SAP partner.

"We are excited to be recognized globally among the three best SAP Partners of the Year for our remarkable achievements in Digital Marketing and we are pleased to work and align closely with SAP to serve our clients. We are deeply committed to transforming the customer experience, and bringing together strong and effective marketing initiatives to drive engagement and loyalty," said Kurt Ramcharan, Marketing Director at Beyond Technologies.

Beyond Technologies was selected out of thousands of organizations across SAP's worldwide partner ecosystem for their outstanding performance in digital and demand generation marketing, for initiatives including:

-- Innovative tailored product and customer collateral -- Strong social media strategy and tactics to increase Beyond Technologies brand awareness and promote SAP solutions -- Successful collaboration with SAP for email marketing and creative lead generation campaigns

With the SAP Pinnacle Awards, SAP shines a spotlight on its most distinguished partners that have demonstrated their commitment to teaming with SAP to help mutual customers run simply.

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We have extensive experience across a wide range of industries. Founded by a team of consultants with over 20 years of integrated business management system experience, we know how to leverage business best practices and SAP solutions to deliver real and sustainable benefits to our clients. We offer intelligent, practical and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

