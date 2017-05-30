

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic confidence weakened in May to the lowest level seen so far this year, survey data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



The economic confidence index fell to 102.8 in May from 104.0 in April. A similar reading was last registered in December 2016.



Among components, only industrial and consumer sentiment strengthened from April. Confidence in construction, retail and services deteriorated in May.



The consumer sentiment index improved to -3.9 from -6.9 in April.



