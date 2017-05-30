CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Marina Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB: MRNA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension and cancer, today announced that it will be presenting two poster presentations at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the RNA Society being held from May 30 to June 3, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Prague Congress Center.

Dr. Larn Hwang, CSO, is leading the development of Marina Biotech's therapeutic microbiome against FAP and IBD. Marina's patent portfolio around bacterial mediated gene delivery (tkRNAi) and the core of its therapeutic microbiome platform includes 14 issued patents worldwide covering multiple targets including Ras, APC, HER-2, MDR-I, MDR-2, FATP4, SGLUT-1, GLUT-2, GLUT-5, apobec-1, MTP, IL-6, IL-6R, IL-7, IL-12, IL-13, Ra-I, IL-18, p38/JNK MAP kinase, p65/NK-kB, CCL20, Claudin-2, Chitinase 3-like 1, apoA-IV, MHC class I and MHC class II. Clinical and preclinical proof of concept of Marina Biotech's therapeutic microbiome will be presented at the following times:

Title: tkRNAi-mediated beta-catenin knockdown in the Gastrointestinal Mucosa Familial Adenomatous Polyposis

Patients. Results of START-FAP trial.

Authors: Larn Hwang, Kevin Ng, Osmond D'Cruz, Sanjive Qazi, Wen Wang, David Nam, Joseph Ramelli, Falguni Trieu, Mihir Munsif, Annie Fong.

Presenter: Dr. Larn Hwang, CSO, Marina Biotech

Abstract Number: 644

Time: Wednesday, May 31st, 20:30 - 23:00

Title: Preclinical Proof of Concept for Treatment for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) with Bacterial Delivery of Therapeutic Short Interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

Authors: Osmond D'Cruz, Kevin Ng, Wen Wang, David Nam, Joseph Ramelli, Falguni Trieu, Mihir Munsif, Larn Hwang.

Presenter: Dr. Larn Hwang, CSO, Marina Biotech

Abstract Number: 643

Time: Friday, June 2nd, 20:30 - 23:00

About Marina Biotech

Marina Biotech is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics for disease intersections of arthritis, hypertension, and cancer. Our pipeline includes combination therapies of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and small molecules. The Marina Biotech pipeline currently includes a clinical program in Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (a precancerous syndrome). By its merger with IthenaPharma, Marina Biotech recently acquired IT-102/IT-103 - next generation celecoxib - which will be developed together with CEQ508 as a therapeutic enhancer for therapies against FAP and CRC. IT-102/IT-103 are also being developed for the treatment of combined arthritis/ hypertension and treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib. Additional information about Marina Biotech is available at http://www.marinabio.com.

PR Contact

Falguni Trieu

