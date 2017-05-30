SAN FRANCISCO, CA --(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Assure Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: IOM), an intraoperative neuromonitoring company founded by former NFL quarterback Preston Parsons, will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on May 29, under the trading symbol IOM.

Included in this article is: Assure Holdings Inc.

Assure Neuromonitoring, a wholly owned subsidiary of Assure Holdings Inc., provides intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) services. The standard of care in the United States is to provide IONM services to monitor the nervous systems of patients undergoing invasive surgeries such as spine, ear, nose and throat, and others, to monitor the activity and warn the surgeon if he/she is getting close to a nerve, thereby preventing nerve damage.

Most IONM services are staffed by onsite technologists and offsite neurologists who are provided by third-party services, which does not provide consistency or accountability. According to the company, the Assure platform "employs its own staff of highly trained technologists and uses its own state of the art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided." Assure's technologists and neurologists are dedicated to specific surgeons and work as a team, thereby developing rapport and trust.

