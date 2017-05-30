We are pleased to inform you that effective May 31st, 2017, GSN North America, Inc. will change its name to CM-CIC Market Solutions, Inc.

This name change acknowledges the full integration of GSN North America with its long term majority shareholder: the Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group, one of the leading and safest European banking group* with a total balance sheet of EUR610Bn and a CT1 of 15%. The event marks the strong operational bonds with CM-CIC Market Solutions the unit of the Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group that handles commercial market activities for clients of Crédit Mutuel-CM11 Group.

While CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. will continue to provide you with one of the widest European Research and corporate access offer, it will also upgrade significantly its trading capabilities through a stronger integration with its parent's teams and technology, an improved access to European multi-local liquidity and high touch service. Note that former shareholders Banca Akros from Italy and GVC Gaesco from Spain remain strongly committed to CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. development through a specific partnership agreement.

In addition to current equity focus, CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. will act as the platform for the entire Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group and be able to provide with other market services such as debt and equity private placements.

The Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group through different subsidiaries is the largest French private equity and debt investor, one of the most important players in the public markets with a 20% market shares in French equities IPO as well as one of the strongest player in bond issues.

Please do contact your dedicated sales representative for more information about the name change and companies' major improvements.

About CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc.:

CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 by CIC under the brand CM-CIC Eurosecurities. In 2004 it merged with the European Sales Group of Akros Securities and welcomed some ESN Partnership members in particular GVC Gaesco from Spain to become ultimately GSN North America, Inc. CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. is a FINRA and SIPC registered broker dealer based in New York. CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc. distributes the European Securities Network (ESN) research product to North American institutional investors and offers execution and advisory services to European Investors it is now 100% held by CIC.

Read more at: https://www.cmcicms.com/en/actions.html

About Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group:

CM11 Group serves 24Mn clients across Europe with two domestic markets: France and Germany. At Dec 31st, 2016 the Group released EUR13.3Bn in NBI, Total Assets of EUR610Bn and was named Best banking group in France by "World Finance" in 2014, 2015 and 2016*. In 2008 the Crédit Mutuel-CM11 CIC Group purchased Citigroup Germany for EUR5.2Bn adding 3.25Mn customers, in 2015 it bought GE European factoring arm for USD1.3Bn. The group long term debt is rated A by S&P, Aa3 by Moody's and A+ by Fitch ratings (all rating with stable view).

Read more at: https://www.cmcicms.com/en/2_CM11.html

'* https://www.creditmutuel.fr/groupecm/fr/publications/credit_mutuel_recompense.html

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005329/en/

Contacts:

CM-CIC Market Solutions Inc.

Alex Englese, 212-659-6250

alex.j.englese@gsnna.com