LAS VEGAS NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Bellatora Inc. (OTC: ECGR) is a U.S. based manufacturer, marketer and distributor of innovative vaporizer products and eLiquids for alternative tobacco and marijuana consumption.

According to The American Cancer Society, an estimated 1.3-billion tobacco smokers world-wide are consuming approximately 6 trillion cigarettes per year, which equates to a staggering 190 thousand cigarettes per second. Cigarette smoke contains over 4,000 chemical compounds, 43 of which are known carcinogens, as established by the American Lung Association.

Bellatora, a publicly traded company (ECGR), offers smokers a premium eLiquid for use within their product line. Bellatora eLiquids are available in a variety of nicotine strengths and a growing number of robust flavors. The continued and longstanding partnership with American eLiquid manufacturer FEElLife Inc., has been instrumental in the consistency of Bellatora's eLiquid line. Bellatora CEO, Atom Miller states, "The partnership with FEElLife Inc. has established the consistency and quality that we demand within our eLiquid product line. This collaboration has enabled Bellatora to design a complete line of new eLiquids. Bellatora has successfully removed a number of harmful carcinogens commonly found in many of the eLiquids on the market today. Bellatora thereby offers a mindful quality selection of third-party tested eLiquids that satisfy both the health-conscious consumer and evolving need for an expanded selection."

Bellatora has designed an extensive line of vaping products to meet the mainstream market by offering a premium product line at competitive prices. Bellatora plans to launch national distribution and increase online sales while expanding the product line. The goal will be to offer retail distribution and nationwide branding on new products of all Bellatora products.

Established in 2014, Bellatora came into existence to fulfill the need for a simple, non-intrusive alternative to the often neglected and wonderful pastime of cigar smoking. Bellatora's journey with the eCigar attributed to the desire to cross utilize and expand the brand to a robust product line. The company purpose is to raise the bar for the vaping experience by providing a well designed alternative method to smoking.

Bellatora is a US public company, trading under the symbol ECGR (OTC: ECGR). For additional information, please visit www.bellatora.com

