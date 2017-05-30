The Pharmaceutical Robots Market - Projected to Reach USD 119.5 Million by 2021 - Growing Demand For Personalized Packaging Configurations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Pharmaceutical Robots Market Is Projected to Reach USD 119.5 Million by 2021 from USD 64.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 13.2%.



The traditional robots segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market, by type in 2016. The traditional robots segment is further categorized into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, Cartesian, and other robots (which include spherical and dual-arm robots). The articulated robots segment accounted for the largest share of the global pharmaceutical traditional robots market in 2016.

However, the cartesian robots segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. The cost of a cartesian robot is comparatively less as compared to the other types of traditional pharmaceutical robots available in the market. Additionally, these robots are easier to program and use less floor space. Such advantages are contributing to their high growth.



Factors such as demand for personalized packaging configurations and advantages of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing such as high speed, accuracy, ability to track and trace, error-free operation, fewer accidents, and better utilization of the floor space are contributing to the large share of the picking and packaging segment.



ABB Ltd.

Denso Wave Incorporated (A Subsidiary of Denso Corporation)

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Kuka AG

Marchesini Group S.P.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Shibuya Corporation

Universal Robots A/S.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation



