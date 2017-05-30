Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Phil Keele to the position of President and Chief Executive Officer. The Company believes that Mr. Keele brings valuable expertise to Braveheart's operations as it moves forward to explore and develop its Alpine Mine property ("the Property") near Nelson in southeastern British Columbia.

Mr. Keele holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Queens University and is a registered professional engineer in the Province of Alberta. He has more than 30 years' experience in all facets of the mining industry particularly in engineering, operations and senior management. Mr. Keele retired from Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNRL) in 2016 where he held the position of VP, Mining. Prior to joining CNRL, Mr. Keele held senior positions with another major Canadian mining company in western Canada.

David Johnston, who will now become Chairman of the Board, stated: "Phil has a wealth of practical mining experience that will be of tremendous benefit to Braveheart as we continue our strategy of developing high grade gold deposits. The board is pleased that Phil has agreed to take on this responsibility."

Mr. Keele responded: "I am excited to become more active in Braveheart's exploration and development operations, especially with the past producing Alpine Mine property which I believe continues to have great potential. I also look forward to working closely with Aaron Matlock, our Chief Operating Officer."

Braveheart's interest in the Alpine Mine project is pursuant to an option agreement whereby Braveheart can acquire 100% of the high-grade gold property in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia and thus increase its land holdings in the area to over 12,000 hectares.

"The Alpine Mine property is located in a highly favorable geological environment and is an ideal fit for Braveheart as we continue our strategy of developing high grade gold targets," explained COO Aaron Matlock "Our prospecting and geological team will be considering fresh interpretations and potential new exploration and development options with regards to this important Property."

The 2,177-hectare Property is approximately 20 km northeast of Nelson within which is the Alpine Mine, a former operating underground mine with a recorded production of approximately 17,000 tonnes between 1938 and 1948. This material contained approximately 11,500 oz of gold, 7,200 oz of silver, 49 tonnes of lead and 17 tonnes of zinc.

Braveheart has developed a comprehensive exploration program for the Alpine Mine property in 2017. Fund raising is almost complete for the program which will include helicopter assisted diamond drilling, road rehabilitation, prospecting, sampling of old mine workings and dumps to corroborate technical information from work done on the Property by previous owners. Exploration permit applications have been submitted to the BC Ministry of Mines and Energy. Ground activities are anticipated to begin in late June.

About Braveheart Resources Inc.

Braveheart is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on building shareholder wealth through aggressive exploration in a favorable and proven mining jurisdiction - the West Kootenays in southeast British Columbia (silver and gold). Braveheart's shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BHT.V. Braveheart currently has 31,314,505 common shares issued and outstanding.

Qualified Person

Braveheart's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Jim Decker, P.Eng., a consultant to Braveheart who serves as a qualified person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Phil Keele, P.Eng,. President and CEO

780-215-4044

pkeele@shaw.ca

