Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE:NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will be initiating diamond drill program during its third quarter on its Scadding Property located near Sudbury, Ontario (the "Property"). The Company expects to initially drill up to 5,000 metres. The Property was last drilled from 2009-2011 with impressive results. Table 1 and Figure 2 highlights some of the drilling conducted during this period.

Northern Sphere has earned an 80% interest in the Property and has the right to earn up to a 90% interest, with an option to purchase the remaining 10% interest.

The Property, located within the Sudbury Mining District, is accessible by an all-season road and is serviced by three phase power. The site is part of Northern Sphere's 40,000-acre option ground which is located on a regional scale at the junction of two major structural trends (Figure 1).