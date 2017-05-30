Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES), (OTC Pink: KSSRF) ("Kesselrun") is pleased to provide the following update on its 100% owned Bluffpoint Gold Project:

Structural and alteration mapping is ongoing on the Bluffpoint Gold Project. Significant grab sample results are summarized below.

Table 1: Summary of Significant Grab Sample Results - Bluffpoint Project (1)

Sample ID Au (g/t) Easting (mE) Northing (mN) 329016 55.31 471644 5449055 329113 26.40 471738 5449089 329706 23.88 472313 5449274 329341 9.91 471819 5448948 329488 9.15 471500 5449352 329707 3.24 472290 5449354 329054 3.51 470353 5446261 329473 2.54 472305 5449352 329115 1.97 471730 5449100 329017 1.95 471655 5449058 329704 1.94 472613 5449699 329451 1.56 475439 5450561 329408 1.51 472212 5449413



(1) Grab samples are selectively taken and random in size and may not be representative of mineralization characteristics

Michael Thompson, P.Geo., President and CEO, commented, "Bluffpoint continues to impress with the number of new showings being discovered. These encouraging results, along with the structural and alteration mapping, has enabled us to refine our mineralization model. Targeting is ongoing utilizing these results for eventual drill testing in the future".

Kesselrun's Bluffpoint Gold Project is located approximately 50 km northeast of, and on the same structural trend as, New Gold's Rainy River mine which is currently under construction. First production at Rainy River is estimated for September 2017 at a rate of 325,000 ounces per year (See New Gold's January 30, 2017 news release). Kesselrun's management believes Bluffpoint has all the ingredients to host a major gold deposit and continues to move the project forward.

Michael Thompson, P. Geo., President and CEO of Kesselrun, is the Qualified Person responsible for the project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this news release.

QA/QC

Kesselrun has implemented a quality control program for the trench sampling and planned drill program to ensure best practice in sampling and analysis. The planning, execution and monitoring of Kesselrun's quality control programs are under the supervision of Michael Thompson, P. Geo. Kesselrun maintains strict quality assurance/quality control protocols including the systematic insertion of certified standard reference and blank materials into each sample batch. Analyses in this release were performed by Accurassay Laboratories Ltd. of Thunder Bay, Ontario with ISO 17025 accreditation. Samples are transported in security sealed bags to Accurassay and all samples were analyzed using industry-standard techniques. Gold was analyzed by a standard 30 gram fire assay with an AA and/or gravimetric finish.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise with particular experience in Northwest Ontario. For more information about Kesselrun Resources, please visit www.kesselrunresources.com.

