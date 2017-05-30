Wellington, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced today it has filed with Canadian regulatory authorities its first quarter 2017 financial results and management discussion and analysis, which documents are available on the Company's website at www.newzealandenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and details of the 2017 Annual General Meeting.

Cash provided by operating activities was $124,595 (2016: -$53,188). While there was a net loss for the quarter of $580,844 (2016: $959,085) the material factor was $473,397 in non-cash depreciation, depletion and accretion (2016: $823,478). The Company achieved average net daily production of 159 BOE/D (88% oil) compared to 326 BOE/D (75% oil) during the first quarter of 2016, a period of flush production from Copper Moki-2.

Reflecting on the Company's first quarter 2017 results, Chairman James Willis said "We have progressed stage 2 of the Waihapa enhanced oil recovery project with continuous gas-lift having been implemented in two additional wells. The field is now producing consistently at more than 6000 bpd total fluids. Gas and water handling improvements are currently underway at the Waihapa Production Station to de-bottleneck for further increases in rates planned for later this year ".

The Company will hold its annual general meeting in Wellington on 27 July 2017. The record date for shareholders to receive notice of meeting and for voting is 20 June 2017.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"James Willis"

Chairman

New Zealand Energy Corp.

New Zealand Energy Contacts

Email: info@newzealandenergy.com

Website: www.newzealandenergy.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING RESERVE ESTIMATES

This document, the consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2017 and the Management's Discussion and Analysis contain certain forward- looking information, forward-looking statements ("forward-looking statements"). The reader's attention is specifically drawn to the qualifications, disclosure and cautionary statements in these documents regarding forward-looking statements and reserve and resource estimates.

The Company notes that such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond NZEC's control, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although the Company believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward looking information.

As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document or the date of the documents referenced above, except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.