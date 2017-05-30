The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 1 June 2017.



ISIN: DK0010158500 ----------------------------------------------- Current name: Nordicom ----------------------------------------------- New name: Park Street Nordicom A ----------------------------------------------- Short name: NRDC ----------------------------------------------- New short name: PSNRDC A ----------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3261 -----------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



