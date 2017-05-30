SANTA MONICA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics innovator, today announced the purchase of an additional 800,000 square meters (about 198 acres) of land containing approximately 11,000 mature mountain olive trees, securing the most critical resources for OLIVEDA products. The EUR 13.8 million purchase price was financed with OLIVEDA's own funds, with no dilution to stockholders.

The purchase sets the stage for the company's ambitious expansion plans, since olive trees are at the core of OLIVEDA's internationally known natural cosmetics as well as its unique green-tech "wearables," called "Olives." A recent market research report estimated that the total global electronic wearables market would reach $97.8 billion by 2023, and included a 2016 market of $22 billion, with health-related wearables accounting for approximately 85%.

Unlike other wearable technologies, these bands offer comprehensive beauty and stress management based on the principles of "Olive Tree Therapy," but they also feature traditional features such as the ability to measure heartbeat, blood pressure, steps, calories, and more.

The company estimates that the 11,000 mountain olive trees on the purchased land offer an annual revenue potential of EUR 55 million through the wearable transmitter connections alone and without any additional sales. Since every OLIVEDA cosmetics customer is also a potential Olive wearable user, and every Olive wearable user becomes a potential cosmetic customer, the revenues have the potential to multiply at a faster pace.

OLIVEDA plans to purchase additional mountain olive groves and mountain olive trees in the 2017 calendar year.

