

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income and spending both increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.



The report said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in April after rising by 0.2 percent in March. The increase matched economist estimates.



Additionally, the Commerce Department said personal spending rose by 0.4 percent in April after climbing by 0.3 percent in March. The spending growth also matched expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX