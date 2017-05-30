NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- VirtualHealth, the leading provider of population health and care management technologies, announced today that it received Frost & Sullivan's 2017 North America Product Leadership Award in Population Health Management (PHM). The award recognizes organizations for best-in-class product and customer service offerings that optimally meet market needs and offer a compelling value proposition. The award also considers achievements in customer satisfaction, pricing, and market share to identify the single company that rises above the competitive landscape and offers customers the most well-rounded solution set.

VirtualHealth is recognized in the healthcare industry for its cloud-based PHM platform, which was purpose-built for value-based care. The highly customizable enterprise platform offers unrivaled interoperability, proven population management capabilities, configurable workflows, and unprecedented implementation timelines. The solution also incorporates an uncommonly comprehensive functional set, including clinical care management, secure communication, community service management, connected device integration, and built-in provider and member portals.

According to Frost & Sullivan, patient care is moving to a broader coordinated environment where PHM solutions automate routine, manual tasks. Many PHM offerings do not allow for easy integration or interoperability between systems, creating gaps in care and patient management workflows. Frost & Sullivan notes that VirtualHealth recognized and overcame these challenges by taking the unique approach of building interfaces around customers' preferred data formats. This allows it to rapidly deliver enterprise-wide interoperability while serving as the single hub connecting the many spokes within customers' infrastructures.

Frost & Sullivan further states that, "the company designed its platform with a modular design, supporting extensive customization and configurability and ensuring the product can cost-effectively tailor to each client's specific needs. As a result, VirtualHealth can keep the platform's price low, providing a cost-effective and customized PHM platform to a variety of stakeholders across the care continuum."

"We are honored to be selected for this esteemed recognition," said VirtualHealth CEO Adam Sabloff. "Receiving the Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award is a validation of our multi-year effort to build the industry's leading population health and care management platform that would fundamentally transform how healthcare is delivered in value-based settings. Today, our customers are delivering better care to a broader population by relying on the integration, insights, and intelligence provided by our solutions."

The VirtualHealth platform empowers organizations to reach or exceed quality and growth objectives in a number of situations by as much as 1000%. By enabling data to flow across previously siloed healthcare settings, providing collaboration and transparency across the care continuum, and continually expanding its capabilities, VirtualHealth helps to ensure customers achieve sustainable growth, improved health outcomes, and regulatory compliance.

About VirtualHealth

VirtualHealth provides the leading end-to-end technologies purposely built for value-based care. VirtualHealth offers a vast range of functionalities, including interdisciplinary clinical workflows, electronic health record aggregation, behavioral health management, broad spectrum telehealth, care team collaboration, real-time and predictive analytics, quality metrics, patient engagement, and customizable reporting. VirtualHealth empowers health plans, managed care organizations, government agencies, and accountable care organizations to provide patients with a better quality of life and enhanced outcomes while maximizing efficiency, improving transparency and lowering costs. VirtualHealth is a member of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and an invited member of Healthcare Executive Group (HCEG). For more information, visitwww.VirtualHealth.com.

