PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- BeyondTrust, a leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, announced support for the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, providing privileged access management (PAM) and vulnerability management (VM) solutions that can now be hosted in and manage Azure instances.

According to the 2016 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Storage Services Worldwide, 80 percent of cloud breaches through 2020 will occur due to customer misconfiguration, mismanaged credentials or insider theft. As the cloud ecosystem evolves it is increasingly critical to ensure visibility and security. However, many traditional security tools that are architected for on-premises environments and extended to the cloud present critical blind spots that put an organization at risk.

With the announcement, BeyondTrust enables organizations to maintain their privileged access management and vulnerability management solutions in the cloud via Azure and manage them in a hybrid environment, without security gaps. In addition, BeyondTrust solutions perform security scans of Azure cloud instances to prevent unwanted intrusions as a result of unpatched or known vulnerabilities. The technology manages the customer's Azure environment with a management console, connectors, agents, assessment capabilities, and privileged access management in a single instance verses multiple point solutions and software deployments.

"In dynamic cloud environments, where new machines are created with a single click, unmanaged privileged accounts present unique challenges," said Brad Hibbert, chief technology officer at BeyondTrust. "By using BeyondTrust hosted on Microsoft Azure, customers now have a cost-effective solution to leverage the benefits of cloud computing while eliminating the threats associated with privileged access."

The following are available in the Azure Marketplace:

BeyondInsight -- the unified PowerBroker PAM and vulnerability management platform -- can be hosted on Azure with a unique bring-your-own-license (BYOL) model.

BeyondSaaS -- an Azure-based solution for network perimeter vulnerability scanning and web application security assessments.





The following are available for customers deploying Azure:

Hyper-V and Azure connectors in the BeyondInsight platform for enumerating assets for privileged access management and vulnerability assessment.

Retina Host Security Scanner for scanning Azure instances, eliminating gaps resulting from cloud and mobile systems and collecting vulnerability, configuration and asset data locally while providing centralized management, reporting and analysis.





"In today's environment of increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks, our customers can benefit from the global scale and security of Microsoft Azure, combined with proactive solutions such as BeyondTrust's PowerBroker and Retina to help protect their networks and users," said Ryan McGee, director, Security Product Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We are pleased to see BeyondTrust deliver privileged access management and vulnerability management for Azure."

To access the Azure instance of BeyondInsight and other resources for safeguarding your Azure cloud, visit the Azure Marketplace.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

