MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Short-term health insurance plays a vital role for consumers going through transitions, and AgileHealthInsurance.com has just made it easier for people to keep short-term health coverage when it's needed for longer than expected. For more than 30 years, people have relied on short-term health insurance in a range of situations, including workers who are in between jobs, children and spouses no longer eligible under an employer-sponsored plan, and college graduates and students who need coverage for the summer.

When transitions take longer than expected or exceed the term of the initial short-term plan, consumers must reapply for new short-term coverage. Previously, this process was burdensome to consumers, requiring them to navigate complex state regulations and time-consuming insurance company-specific applications. However, AgileHealthInsurance.com has streamlined the application process so consumers can select the same plan as their current one or apply for a different plan, all online and in just a few minutes. Agile's innovative process is designed to help consumers avoid lapses in coverage, as well as overlapping premiums with multiple plans and offers a hassle-free experience for consumers.

"Sometimes it's hard to predict how low long you'll need short-term health insurance coverage, and a lapse of creditable health insurance coverage is a serious concern for consumers," said Bruce Telkamp, founder and CEO of AgileHealthInsurance.com. "AgileHealthInsurance.com's proprietary technology has simplified the shopping, application and now the reapplication process so consumers have access to the short-term health plan they need and for as long as they need it. We are proud to be the leader in bringing affordable health insurance solutions to consumers online."

Despite its affordable premiums, short-term coverage includes major medical benefits, such as doctor and specialist visits, hospitalization, emergency care and drug discounts. Most short-term plans include broad networks or no in-network requirement so people can see providers anywhere in the country. Eligibility requirements and flexibility in benefits contribute to the cost savings realized by consumers. These plans are not for everyone, but answering five to seven questions about your health condition will tell you if you qualify. If short-term coverage is needed for less than three consecutive months within a year, enrollees are not subject to the "shared responsibility tax" under the Affordable Care Act.

Short-term health insurance is considered "creditable coverage" under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), which is very important when you are transitioning from one group plan to another, such as an employer-based plan. Under federal law, if you have a gap in insurance coverage longer than 63 days, your subsequent employer-based plan can impose a wait period of several months before you will be insured for these conditions. That is why it's important to have continuous health coverage under a "creditable" plan, such as short-term health insurance.

To learn more about term health insurance, visit AgileHealthInsurance's Learning Center at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance.com was created to educate people about the benefits of short-term health insurance and provide a fast, online process for purchasing these plans. Short-term health insurance is a flexible and low-cost major medical insurance for individuals without expensive pre-existing health conditions. It is not Obamacare. Short-term health plans offer consumers the flexibility to choose health plans with the benefits that matter most to them and combine these benefits with broad provider networks. Additional information about AgileHealthInsurance can be found at www.AgileHealthInsurance.com.

AgileHealthInsurance is a Silicon Valley-based technology company and independently managed division of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ). This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact, and may include statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding new markets, products, services, growth strategies, anticipated trends in our business and anticipated changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to maintain relationships and develop new relationships with health insurance carriers and distributors, our ability to retain our members, the demand for our products, the amount of commissions paid to us or changes in health insurance plan pricing practices, our ability to integrate our acquisitions, competition, changes and developments in the United States health insurance system and laws, and our ability to adapt to them, the ability to maintain and enhance our name recognition, difficulties arising from acquisitions or other strategic transactions, and our ability to build the necessary infrastructure and processes to maintain effective controls over financial reporting. These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements are discussed in HIIQ's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as other documents that may be filed by HIIQ from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. You should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

