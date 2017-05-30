CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- This week VariGuard, a business unit of Research Frontiers Inc. (NASDAQ: REFR), showcases its SPD-SmartGlass products at the 45th annual meeting of the American Institute for Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works (AIC) in Chicago at booth #107.

The theme of the AIC meeting is Treatment 2017: Innovation in Conservation and Collection Care. Seth Van Voorhees, President of VariGuard, commented, "Conservators constantly face the dilemma of how to protect light-sensitive artifacts from damage. While VariGuard display systems provide protection against UV exposure, they are unique in their ability to also control visible light to dramatically limit the amount of damaging exposure from these wavelengths."

VariGuard's display panels instantly change the tint of glass, from optically clear to dark, automatically using motion or other sensors, or at the touch of a button. As a result, exposure to visible light is limited to when the artifact or document is actually being viewed. For example, the Smithsonian National Postal Museum reported that when using VariGuard display panels "...artifacts in the case were receiving over 90% less light then the exterior of the case."

VariGuard products are available for use in the design of new display cases and frames. In addition, existing displays can be upgraded to provide VariGuard's light-protection features at a fraction of the cost of a new system.

More information about VariGuard products is available on our website at www.VariGuard.com.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology, the world's best-selling smart window technology, which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has built an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. "SPD-Smart" and "SPD-SmartGlass" are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

