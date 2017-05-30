SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Zetta, a leading provider of high-performance business continuity solutions, today announced that Zetta Data Protection has been recognized with a PC Magazine Editor's Choice Award for the best cloud backup service for business. The review, which appeared in the May 23rd issue of PC Magazine, recognized the Zetta Data Protection solution for its simple setup and fast, efficient and secure backup to the cloud without an appliance.

"Zetta Data Protection is a great cloud backup service for businesses that extends across all major platforms," said PC Magazine reviewer Daniel Brame in the article. "With support for popular business software and business continuity features, it's a good bet for small businesses looking to go from a simple file backup to a cloud-based recovery solution."

"At Zetta we have made significant investments in our backup and recovery technology with the dual goals of delivering enterprise-grade performance and industry-leading speeds and reliability, while making solutions that are easy to use and accessible to businesses of all size," said Mike Grossman, CEO, Zetta. "It's an honor to receive the PC Magazine Editor's Choice award as it recognizes the work that the team has done to continuously enhance the products that our customers count on every day to keep their operations running."

The "pros" outlined by the PC Magazine review for Zetta Data Protection include:

Simple setup for any level of user

Fast, efficient and secure backup to the cloud

Business continuity capabilities through optional Zetta Disaster Recovery

No appliance required

About Zetta

Zetta is an award-winning provider of high-performance cloud-first data protection and disaster recovery solutions that are a worry-free choice for businesses and managed service providers. The Company's direct-to-cloud approach provides businesses a fast and reliable way to protect, access and quickly recover their business-critical data and systems -- both physical and virtual -- without the need for costly extra hardware. For more information, visit www.zetta.com.

