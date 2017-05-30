ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Cite Partners, a Central Florida commercial real estate firm, announced today that the company expanded into retail brokerage, adding the top retail broker team in Orlando. Cite's Central Florida Retail Team, made up of Billy Rodriguez, Daniel Broussard, Collin Rahill and Colette Santana, will focus on the leasing and sale of retail real estate. This announcement coincides with Cite's three-year anniversary and move to a larger office space in Downtown Orlando to accommodate the 22 percent staff growth.

"We're proud to have attracted such a high-powered team to Cite Partners," said Wilson McDowell, managing director, principal of Cite. "Each new team member believes in the team mentality, which is a core philosophy at Cite. The company's growth demonstrates how strong values and good people fuel organizational success."

Building upon their collective 10+ years' experience in commercial real estate and sales, the team manages numerous listings throughout Orlando, as well as several tenant representation assignments across the country. The team worked together at BluRock Commercial Real Estate prior to moving to Cite. They join John Krzyminski and Josh Korshak who recently signed on to Cite to build the Central Florida Retail Investment Team. Krzyminski and Korshak have several years' experience in real estate investment sales at Marcus & Millichap.

"Our retail team is a family, so we decided to join a bigger family at Cite Partners," said Billy Rodriguez, managing director of the retail team. "Cite has a strong culture and growth trajectory, and we're excited to help drive that success."

After founding the company with just four employees in June of 2014, Cite expanded to 22 employees, covering three commercial real estate sectors -- retail, office and industrial. Company leadership anticipates continued growth throughout 2017.

"It's music to our ears when we hear clients say, 'I keep seeing your signs around town,'" says Matt Sullivan, managing director, principal at Cite. "We want to continue to grow with our clients by hiring the right people, rather than filling a seat to cover a certain discipline. Our goal has never been to be the biggest; instead, we want to be the best with talented team players."

