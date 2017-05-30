TAMPA, FL--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - United Consortium Ltd. (OTC PINK: UCSO), an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through its subsidiary Companies by identifying and monetizing opportunities in Technology, Internet, New Media and the Emerging Cannabis Space released the following update regarding its business activities.

UCL is in the process of updating its filings with OTC Markets by preparing and filing an initial disclosure document. This filing will take some time to complete, we estimate approximately 60 to 90 days. The filing, when completed, will allow the Company to regain compliance with OTC markets and become a pink current information reporting Company. Until such time as the filing is completed, the Company will provide updated current information to its shareholders via its website at www.UCLVentures.com and OTC Markets Company profile section.

UCL is focusing the initial stage of its future growth plans on two specific areas of opportunity. The first opportunity is the online legal marketing space. UCL is based in Tampa, Florida. Both Tampa and Orlando Florida are two of the Nation's top markets for Lawyer advertising. UCL has created a wholly owned subsidiary Company called the LawyersNetwork.com, Inc. In this market UCL is targeting the more than 1.2 Million attorneys across the United States leveraging its top tier legal domain portfolio. The portfolio contains some of the best legal domains in the world including: www.ImmigrationAttorney.com, www.CriminalAttorneys.com, www.PersonalInjuries.com and www.DUILawyers.com.

The Second area of focus is the emerging legal medical cannabis space. UCL has formed a subsidiary Company called First Canna Corp. Once again being based in Tampa, Florida provides First Canna with an enormous opportunity to be on the forefront of what could become the nation's largest legal medical cannabis market over the coming years. Florida is one of the most popular places in the country to retire and is well positioned to serve the aging population with medical cannabis products. Published reports project the Florida medical cannabis market could grow to $1.6 billion by 2020. In November medical cannabis was approved by the voters, the laws though have yet to be enacted. During this initial period of both opportunity and uncertainty, First Canna will focus on building a research division that generates proprietary reports and compiles and sells cannabis industry data to entrepreneur's, business owners and investors. At the same time the Company is evaluating other opportunities in the space both nationally and in Florida.

UCL is an acquisition and development Company focused on creating shareholder value through building its subsidiary Companies; LawyersNetwork.com, Inc. and First Canna Corp. and by identifying and monetizing opportunities in the lawyer marketing and technology space and the emerging legal medical cannabis space. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The most current information about the Company can be found on OTCMarkets.com or by visiting the Company's website at www.UCLVentures.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or United Consortium Ltd. (UCL's) future performance or financial condition. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, such as the statements above and including statements containing the words "plans," "anticipates," "expects" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in United Consortium Ltd's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, OTC Markets or statements on the Companies websites. United Consortium Ltd. And all of its subsidiary companies undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Scott Gallagher

CEO

FirstCanna@Gmail.com

727-417-7807