SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - In this article in The Gold Report, Thibaut Lepouttre, editor of Caesars Report, takes a close look at three companies with hot prospects for a productive second half.

Company included in article: Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

In Mexico Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSX VENTURE: SSV) (OTCQB: SSVFF) (FRANKFURT: SEG1) continues to advance its Cerro Las Minitas property in Durango State. As a brief reminder, this project already hosts almost 114 million silver-equivalent ounces in just 10 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of in excess of 10 ounces silver-equivalent per tonne.

Elsewhere in the lead-zinc space, Vendetta Mining Corp. is planning to release a resource update on its Pegmont lead-zinc project in Australia within the next few weeks. The company has made tremendous progress in the past 18 months as it has now successfully applied the Broken Hill geological model on the deposit.

Farther north, Comstock Metals Ltd. is gearing up for what could be a busy second half of the year. No resource update is expected in the second semester, but Comstock will very likely start another drill program on its Saskatchewan-based Preview SW gold project.

