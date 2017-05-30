SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - A recent report by Edison Investment Research has Alkane Resources Ltd. (ASX: ALK) (OTCQX: ANLKY) back on track at its Tomingley Gold Operations after disruptive rains, and development is continuing at the multi-commodity Dubbo Project.

Edison Investment Research re-initiated coverage on Alkane Resources Ltd. on May 15. The firm noted that while Alkane had a challenging H1/17 because of heavy rainfall at the Tomingley Gold Operation -- four times the average rainfall, which affected operations -- Alkane's Q3/17 results showed a return to profitable operations for the project located in central-west New South Wales, Australia.

Alkane's flagship is the Dubbo Project, also located in New South Wales. According to Alkane, the Dubbo Project hosts "one of the world's largest in-ground resources of zirconium, hafnium, niobium, yttrium and rare earth metals."

Edison stated that "the longstanding investment case for Alkane Resources is tied to the development of the Dubbo Project, a strategic project in that it carries a multitude of key speciality metals outside of the dominant supplier, China."

