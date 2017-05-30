SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) added new weapons to its zinc arsenal by acquiring interest in Glencore's African zinc mines.

Company included in article: Trevali Mining Corp.

In a May 18 press release Trevali Mining Corp. reported that shareholders voted in favor of the company entering into an agreement to acquire interest in multiple Glencore International Plc zinc mines. The agreement included "an 80.08-percent interest in the Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, a 90-percent interest in the Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, an effective 39.24-percent interest in the Gergarub project in Namibia, an option to acquire a 100-percent interest in the Heath Steele property in Canada, and certain related exploration properties and assets."

Stefan Ioannou with Cormark Securities stated in a May 19 report that the US$400M Glencore "acquisition will boost Trevali's attributable annualized zinc production profile by 150% with quality assets, to +385 MMlb." Ioannou also pointed out that once the acquisition is finalized, "Trevali will be the eighth-largest zinc producer globally and the most leveraged producer with respect to zinc exposure."

Continue reading this interview: The Zinc Race Is Heating Up and One Company Just Made a Big Move Forward

About Streetwise Reports/ The Gold Report

Investors rely on The Gold Report to share investment ideas for the precious, base and critical metals sector. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

DISCLOSURE:

The following companies mentioned in this article are sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Trevali Mining Corp. Streetwise Reports does not accept stock in exchange for its services.

The full disclosure is provided at the end of the published article: The Zinc Race Is Heating Up and One Company Just Made a Big Move Forward

For more information, please contact

Melissa Farley

Associate Publisher

Email contact

