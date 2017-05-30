Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) today announced that Gérald Bouhourd has joined as Managing Partner, Global Industrial Markets. He will be based in Korn Ferry's Paris office.

Gerald Bouhourd brings to the firm extensive knowledge in engineering, Oil Gas and industrial sectors, as well as a deep recognized expertise in cross-borders M&As, international top succession planning, and broadly speaking large-scale transformation programs with critical people management implications.

Gérald was most recently Senior Vice President, in charge of the Services Business for Technip and its alliance with FMC Technologies.

Gerald joined Technip in 2009 as deputy CHRO and held various executive roles in operations corporate development, both in Paris and Houston offices. From 2012 to 2013, he was Chief of Staff for the Chairman CEO of the energy giant.

Prior to Technip, Gerald served as a partner at a global executive recruiting firm, where he led the development and implementation of the Leadership and Consulting practice across EMEA. Prior to this, he co-founded Schlumberger Business Consulting (SBC) where he was responsible for managing the Africa and Latin America business units alongside the global Organization HR Practice.

"Gérald's expertise in the industrial sector, combined with his experience in management consulting, makes him an excellent addition to Korn Ferry, and we're excited to bring his skills to our firm and our clients," said Yannick Binvel, President, Global Industrial Market, Korn Ferry. "His deep understanding of the issues faced by the industrial sector will benefit our clients immensely and give us a strong advantage in this market."

