Artificial intelligence authority Nigel Duffy joins EY

Author, scientist, patent holder and recognized technology leader will drive transformation efforts through advancement of artificial intelligence (AI)

LONDON andNEW YORK and PALO ALTO, California, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announces the appointment of machine learning and AI authority Nigel Duffy as EY Global Innovation Artificial Intelligence Leader. As part of the EY Global Innovation Team, Dr. Duffy will lead the application of AI throughout EY, helping it to be effectively leveraged across the organization. Based in Palo Alto, California, Dr. Duffy will also be responsible for expanding and further strengthening EY's relationships with start-ups and academic and business communities worldwide.

Jeff Wong, EY Global Chief Global Innovation Officer, says:

"Nigel is considered one of the world's foremost thought leaders in AI, with demonstrated leadership in applying the technology to drive real commercial value. With Nigel joining the EY Global Innovation Team, we look forward to working together to turn ideas leveraging AI into realities that help EY and our clients innovate."

Dr. Duffy joins EY from Sentient where he led the design, development and commercialization of very large-scale statistical machine learning and AI technologies. Prior to Sentient, Dr. Duffy was the co-founder and CTO at Numerate Inc., where he led technology development and managed the application of Numerate's platform in collaboration with academics, biotech firms, large pharmaceuticals companies and the US Government. Dr. Duffy invented Numerate's core technologies that helped to rapidly and repeatedly design novel drug candidates for diseases including cancer, hepatitis C, HIV and heart disease.

Prior to founding Numerate, Dr. Duffy served as Vice President of Engineering at Pharmix Corporation and was a research scientist at AiLive where he played a key role in applying machine learning to computer games.

Dr. Duffy, says:

"It's one thing to create a technology, but it's another thing to transform the way a business operates. This exciting opportunity at EY comes at a time when Artificial Intelligence is bursting from the laboratory and beginning to have a major impact. The start-up, business and academic communities are aligning more closely to drive this innovation and transformational change around the globe. This next phase of my career is about taking machine learning's potential and applying it across all industries. I look forward to working with the teams at EY to achieve this."

The technologies that Dr. Duffy has developed are used by more than 50 million people. He is the author of 11 granted or pending patents and has published 15 academic papers including highly cited studies on machine learning, computational biology and linguistics. Dr. Duffy holds a Master's degree in Mathematics from University College Dublin in Ireland and a PhD in Computer Science (Machine Learning Theory) from the University of California at Santa Cruz.

