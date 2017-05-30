Depth Filtration Market by Media Type, Product and Application - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Diatomaceous Earth, Activated Carbon, Cellulose), Product (Filter Cartridge, Capsule Filter), Application (Final Product Processing (Small Molecules, Biologics), Cell clarification) - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global depth filtration market is projected to reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.70 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2017 to 2022. In this report, the global depth filtration market is broadly segmented on the basis of media type, product, application, and region.

Major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, stringent government regulations and validation processes are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period. However, patent expiries of blockbuster biopharmaceutical products and emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, Australia, and Brazil represents significant growth opportunities for the key players in the depth filtration market.

The depth filtration market on the basis of application is broadly classified into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, and other applications (such as water purification and viral clearance). The final product processing segment is further divided into small molecule processing and biologics processing. Similarly, the raw material filtration segment is further categorized into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. The final product processing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and expansion in generics production are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Depth Filtration Market, By Media Type



7 Depth Filtration Market, By Product



8 Depth Filtration Market, By Application



9 Depth Filtration Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

